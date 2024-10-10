Naples mayor defends giant 'phallic' art installation

Gaetano Pesce artwork sparks controversy in Naples.

A monumental art installation in Naples by the late Italian artist and designer Gaetano Pesce is at the centre of a controversy in the city over its "phallic" appearance.

The 12-metre high work, which reimagines the traditional costume of the 17th-century Neapolitan commedia dell'arte character Pulcinella, was unveiled in Piazza del Municipio on Wednesday by the city's mayor Gaetano Manfredi.

Titled Tu si 'na cosa grande ("You are a big thing" in Neapolitan dialect), the installation features two red hearts pierced by an arrow, symbolising love and passion, key elements in Pulcinella's character.

However the distinctive shape of the towering structure drew instant comparisons to a phallus, sparking mixed reactions between appreciation, amusement and outrage, not to mention an avalanche of memes of social media.

Local city councillors of Giorgia Meloni's right-wing Fratelli d'Italia party said they were "incredulous" by the artwork, slamming it as an "abomination" and demanding that the mayor apologise to the people of Naples.

#Napoli, la nuova installazione “Tu si 'na cosa grande” in piazza Municipio che fa discutere pic.twitter.com/ovVzZHX8Cj — Local Team (@localteamit) October 9, 2024

"I think that contemporary art and contemporary installations should be discussed" - Mayor Manfredi told Corriere della Sera - "So the fact that it is being discussed means that the work has achieved its goal".

Manfredi was not wrong about the artwork being the subject of debate - "Napoli", "Pesce" and "Pulcinella" were all trending on social media in Italy on Thursday.

However the mayor acknowledged that when he first saw the work he "initially thought what everyone else thought, a very Neapolitan thought", adding: "We should also take it as a good omen".

Manfredi also noted that Pesce - who died in New York last April aged 84 - was known for his controversial works "and therefore we couldn't expect things to be much different."

The mayor stressed that the idea behind the newly unveiled installation was "that of a stylised representation of the relationship between Pulcinella and the hearts of Neapolitans."

The overall cost of the work, including set-up and private security, amounts to around €180,000 - state broadcaster RAI reports - of which €160,000 comes from Campania regional funds earmarked for culture.

The new installation takes the place of the Venere degli stracci by Michelangelo Pistoletto, which in turn attracted no small amount of controversy and was burned down by a homeless man.

Pesce's work, part of the city's Napoli contemporanea cultural programme, will remain on display in Piazza del Municipio until 19 December.

Photo RAI News