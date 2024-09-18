19.4 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 18 September 2024
Italy's news in English
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Ambrit 1920 x 116
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Ryanair seeks more flights for Rome Ciampino for Jubilee 2025
News Travel

Ryanair seeks more flights for Rome Ciampino for Jubilee 2025

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Ryanair asks Italy to double flight limit at Rome airport ahead of Vatican's Jubilee next year.

Low-cost airline Ryanair has called on the Italian government to double the daily flight limit at Rome's Ciampino airport from 65 to 130 in time for the Jubilee Year 2025.

Michael O'Leary, CEO of the Irish carrier, launched the request in the Italian capital on Tuesday, saying it would allow Ryanair "to rapidly increase visitors to Rome" for Jubilee 2025 when the Eternal City expects to welcome 32 million tourists and pilgrims.

"It is shameful that visitor growth to a major European city like Rome is currently being hampered by Ciampino’s limit of 65 flights per day (just four flights per hour), which puts Rome’s growth for the Jubilee Year 2025 at risk", O'Leary said in a statement.

Ryanair is seeking to double the number of daily flights at Rome's secondary international airport, to eight an hour, claiming that it would "increase traffic, jobs and tourism to Rome".

Due to noise pollution the number of commericial flights at Ciampino are limited to 65 per day, reduced from 97 flights per day, following a decree from the environment ministry in 2018.

In addition, night flights are currently prohibited, between 23.00 and 06.00.

However O'Leary stressed that the Ryanair flights are operated by "new, quiet Boeing B737-8200 Gamechangers", adding that increasing the number of budget fares to Rome would be "vital to the success of the Jubilee Year".

Separately, Ryanair announced 10 new winter routes from Milan's Malpensa airport: to Athens, Budapest, Paris, Fuerteventura, Krakow, Mallorca, Marrakech, Reggio Calabria, Rzeszow and Tallinn.

Photo credit: Patryk Kosmider / Shutterstock.com.

Smiling H2 - 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
Marymount - International School Rome

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
RCC 1400x360

More like this
Related

Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport express train to run later at night

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy launches passport services in Rome post offices

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

New ÖBB Nightjet train links Rome with Munich and Vienna

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces nationwide train strike on Sunday 8 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy faces airline and airport strikes on 7 September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Strikes in Italy to affect air travel, trains and local public transport in September

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Italy unveils new tourist trains from Rome to Assisi and Alba

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino Airport: a brief history

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -