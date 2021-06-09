Euro 2020: Rome's Poste Italiane building unveils giant tricolour of 1,200 staff faces

Italian postal service cheers on Italy in Euro 2020 tournament.

The Rome headquarters of Poste Italiane has rolled out a giant tricolour in a patriotic act ahead of the Euro 2020 football championship which kicks off in Italy's capital city on 11 June.

The massive Italian tricolour, which is 60 metres long and 15 metres wide, dominates the skyline of the southern EUR suburb, near the area's 'laghetto' lake.

However it is only on closer inspection that the flag reveals itself to be made using the smiling faces of the company's 1,200 employees who took part in the #Posteitaliani initiative to lend their support to the Italian team.

As a top sponsor of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC), the governing body for soccer in Italy, Poste Italiane says its flag will remain in place until the end of the championship which was postponed last year due to covid-19.

The long-awaited tournament kicks off in Rome's Stadio Olimpico, at 21.00 on Friday night, when Italy faces Turkey.