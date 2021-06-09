Ryanair to double its base at Rome Fiumicino airport

Irish low-cost airline tackles competition from Wizz Air in Rome as aviation industry begins long road to recovery after covid-19 crisis.

Ryanair is to double the number of planes it has based at Rome's Fiumicino airport from three to six this summer, the Irish low-cost airline announced in a statement.

This will take Ryanair's fleet of Boeing 737 planes in Rome for the summer season to 14, between Fiumicino and Ciampino, its other base in the Italian capital.

“We are delighted to confirm our commitment to Rome and the region, with 78 routes in total from both airports," said Ryanair’s commercial director Jason McGuinness, announcing "six new routes and over 65 extra departing flights every week this summer.”

The six new flight destinations being launched by Ryanair from Rome at the start of August are: Chania, Fuerteventura, Liverpool, Santorini, Tenerife South, and Zakynthos.

Fiumicino, Italy’s leading airport, is the main hub of struggling national carrier Alitalia as well as home to a new base for another Ryanair competitor: Wizz Air.

Last month the Hungarian low-cost carrier announced it would be opening its fifth base in Italy, with four new aircraft to be based at Fiumicino.

The expansion into Rome will see Wizz Air operate 32 new routes to 19 countries, in addition to the 25 routes it already operates into Fiumicino and Ciampino.

Photo credit: JGA / Shutterstock.com.