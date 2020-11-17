Italy: Rome's Fiumicino wins Best Airport in Europe for third year in a row

Fiumicino airport in Rome makes history with its latest award.

Rome's Fiumicino airport, known officially as Leonardo da Vinci, has been rated Europe's Best Airport for the third year in a row.

The recognition, awarded by Airports Council International (ACI), is in the category of hubs with over 40 million passengers.

This is the first time in the history of ACI surveys that the first place is awarded to the same airport for three consecutive years.

"This year the prestigious result has particular importance" - the airport said in a statement - "It concerns the measures taken and protocols adopted to contain the pandemic."

The result confirms that Fiumicino is the "most recognised airport in the world in the fight against covid-19, ensuring safety and comfort for passengers," the airport said.

Aeroporti di Roma (AdR), the company which manages Rome's airports, says it is "ready, in partnership with leading global airlines, to launch a new travel procedure via ‘Covid-tested’ corridors on international flights with rapid pre-departure tests."

“We are particularly proud of this new and historic recognition," said AdR CEO Marco Troncone - "We now hope that effectiveness in safety and innovative spirit will lead us to soon launch a new travel procedure that will best balance the effectiveness of fighting Covid with a gradual resumption of air connections to and from the country”.

Photo credit: Nataliya Pylayeva / Shutterstock.com.