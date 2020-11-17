Rome closes 7 metro stations for repair work

Closures will affect seven subway stations in central Rome.

Rome is to close seven central metro stations for maintenance work at various dates between 19 November and 21 February 2021.

The closures are taking place to replace outdated electrical equipment and will affect the following stations: Flaminio, Ottaviano, Vittorio Emanuele, Lepanto, Spagna and Repubblica.

The city says that the electrical systems in place do not meet the current norms and have not been updated since the stations came into operation more than 40 years ago.

The first station involved is Flaminio which will be closed from 19-22 November inclusive.

This will be followed by Ottaviano, closed from 25-28 November; then Vittorio Emanuele (3-6 December); Lepanto (2-5 January); Spagna (20-24 January); Barberini (25-31 January); and Repubblica (18-21 February).

Photo credit: Gennaro Leonardi / Shutterstock.com.
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985.
