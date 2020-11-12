Rome's new off-limits areas for electric scooters

Rome clamps down on where electric scooters can be parked.

Electric scooters are everywhere in Rome, particularly in the city centre, and are increasingly popular with commuters seeking to get from A to B in the shortest possible time.

They are also popular with young people who like to race each other, often with two people on board, particularly along Via dei Fori Imperiali and Via del Corso.

Both racing and carrying passengers is prohibited, with Rome's traffic police doing their best to halt this behaviour.

Now the city is trying to clamp down on the "wild" way the scooters are being parked - often in the middle of pavements or right in front of important historic sites.

Rome mayor Virginia Raggi has championed the rental e-scooters ever since their arrival, which coincided with the start of the covid-19 emergency, and hails the electric vehicles as a green, clean alternative to private cars and public transport.

Rome traffic police stop scooter races outside the Colosseum on Saturday 7 November. Photo Wanted in Rome.

However the mayor's patience is wearing thin at the way the scooters are "parked" - abandoned, sometimes even thrown - wherever users feel like. Not any more, says Raggi.

From now on, people using the scooters will be prohibited from parking them in "front of monuments and in prestigious areas" such as Piazza Venezia, Piazza del Popolo, Piazza Trilussa, Via del Corso, Piazza Navona, Colosseum, Trevi Fountain and Pantheon.

Users will be able to check on the scooters' apps both the restricted areas and spaces where parking is allowed.

"Everyone must respect the rules" - says Raggi - "Otherwise penalties will be applied."

Cover photo Wanted in Rome
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72633
Previous article Rome remembers Gigi Proietti with street art

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome bus bursts into flames near Vatican
Transport

Rome bus bursts into flames near Vatican

Italy's public transport to be hit by strike on 22-23 October
Transport

Italy's public transport to be hit by strike on 22-23 October

Rome public transport strike on 25 September
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 25 September

Rome's electric scooter races at night
Transport

Rome's electric scooter races at night

Lazio by Bus – Interprovincial travel with Cotral
Transport

Lazio by Bus – Interprovincial travel with Cotral

Rome Metro C tunnels reach Piazza Venezia
Transport

Rome Metro C tunnels reach Piazza Venezia

Italy: Rome to name metro station after 'black partisan'
Transport

Italy: Rome to name metro station after 'black partisan'

Rome: British tourists crash electric scooter into bin truck at Colosseum
Transport

Rome: British tourists crash electric scooter into bin truck at Colosseum

Two Rome buses burst into flames
Transport

Two Rome buses burst into flames

Rome bus drivers get martial arts training to deal with unruly passengers
Transport

Rome bus drivers get martial arts training to deal with unruly passengers

Rome to close section of Metro B in August
Transport

Rome to close section of Metro B in August

Rome public transport strike on 10 July
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 10 July

Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy
Transport

Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy

Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project
Transport

Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project

Electric scooter chaos in Rome
Transport

Electric scooter chaos in Rome