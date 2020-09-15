Italy: Rome's Fiumicino Airport wins 5-star rating for covid-19 response

Fiumicino Airport wins world's first 5-star anti-covid award.

Rome's Fiumicino airport has become the first airport in the world to obtain the "COVID-19 5-Star Airport Rating" from Skytrax, the principal rating and assessment company in the international airport sector.

Though known primarily for its annual rankings of the world's best airports, Skytrax was prompted to come up with a recognition of airport hygiene and efficiency in response to the global coronavirus crisis, reports CNN Travel.

Skytrax said it based its assessment on a combination of "procedural efficiency checks, visual observation analysis and testing" at Fiumicino (FCO), also known as Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport.

The airport was also recognised for its "easy-to-read signage in multiple languages, strict enforcement of mask wearing, visibly present cleaning staff and efficiency," according to CNN which reports that Skytrax also awarded three other airports a three-star rating for their covid-19 response: Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport (AGP) in Spain, Nice Côte d'Azur Airport (NCE) in France and London's Heathrow (LHR).

A five-stars ranking indicates "very high standards of airport cleanliness and maintenance procedures," according to the Skytrax rating system, reports CNN.

Photo La Repubblica

General Info

Address 00054 Fiumicino, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

View on Map

Italy: Rome's Fiumicino Airport wins 5-star rating for covid-19 response

00054 Fiumicino, Metropolitan City of Rome, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome's Fiumicino airport celebrates 60 years
Travel

Rome's Fiumicino airport celebrates 60 years

Travel to Italy: who can visit right now
Travel

Travel to Italy: who can visit right now

San Gimignano: A town of fine towers in Tuscany
Articles

San Gimignano: A town of fine towers in Tuscany

Italy lifts hand luggage ban on flights
Travel

Italy lifts hand luggage ban on flights

Civita di Bagnoregio: Lazio town that refuses to die
Travel

Civita di Bagnoregio: Lazio town that refuses to die

Ryanair questions Italian ban on hand luggage
Travel

Ryanair questions Italian ban on hand luggage

Rome restarts Leonardo Express train to Fiumicino airport
Transport

Rome restarts Leonardo Express train to Fiumicino airport

EU to reopen borders on 1 July but not to US
Travel

EU to reopen borders on 1 July but not to US

Coronavirus: EU to reopen borders to 14 countries on 1 July
Travel

Coronavirus: EU to reopen borders to 14 countries on 1 July

Rome's tourists are Italians right now
Travel

Rome's tourists are Italians right now

US tourists face travel ban when EU reopens borders
Travel

US tourists face travel ban when EU reopens borders

10 reasons why we will all return to Rome when this is finally over
Travel

10 reasons why we will all return to Rome when this is finally over

Alitalia to resume flights to New York and Spain
Travel

Alitalia to resume flights to New York and Spain

Italy: 85 per cent drop in air travel in March
Travel

Italy: 85 per cent drop in air travel in March

Alitalia suspends Rome-New York flights
Travel

Alitalia suspends Rome-New York flights