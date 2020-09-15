Italy: Rome's Fiumicino Airport wins 5-star rating for covid-19 response

Fiumicino Airport wins world's first 5-star anti-covid award.

Rome's Fiumicino airport has become the first airport in the world to obtain the "COVID-19 5-Star Airport Rating" from Skytrax, the principal rating and assessment company in the international airport sector.

Though known primarily for its annual rankings of the world's best airports, Skytrax was prompted to come up with a recognition of airport hygiene and efficiency in response to the global coronavirus crisis, reports CNN Travel.

Skytrax said it based its assessment on a combination of "procedural efficiency checks, visual observation analysis and testing" at Fiumicino (FCO), also known as Leonardo Da Vinci International Airport.

The airport was also recognised for its "easy-to-read signage in multiple languages, strict enforcement of mask wearing, visibly present cleaning staff and efficiency," according to CNN which reports that Skytrax also awarded three other airports a three-star rating for their covid-19 response: Málaga-Costa del Sol Airport (AGP) in Spain, Nice Côte d'Azur Airport (NCE) in France and London's Heathrow (LHR).

A five-stars ranking indicates "very high standards of airport cleanliness and maintenance procedures," according to the Skytrax rating system, reports CNN.

Photo La Repubblica