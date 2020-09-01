Covid-19 in Italy: Rome airport offers drive-in tests

Lazio Region opens drive-in testing centre at Fiumicino airport.

Rome's Fiumicino airport is launching a drive-in centre for coronavirus tests, organised by the Lazio Region, in the long stay car park.

The facilities, which will offer passengers covid-19 antigen rapid swab tests, will open at 15.00 on 1 September.

The drive-in centre is the largest of its kind in Italy's central Lazio region, which includes Rome, and will be open seven days a week.

Spread out over 7,000 sqm of space made available by the airport, the facilities comprise six checkpoints for screening and will be able to accommodate up to 130 cars.

The rapid test centre is open to everyone, not just the airport's passengers, and is easily accessible from the Rome-Fiumicino motorway, following the signs.

Aeroporti di Roma (AdR) informs those arriving or departing from Fiumicino who intend to use the service can avail of a shuttle bus to and from the airport.

The facilities are offered in addition to the testing area in Terminal 3 for those arriving into Fiumicino from 'at risk' countries.

For full details see Lazio Region website.

Via della Scafa, 416, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italy

