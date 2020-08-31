Covid-19: Zero new cases at Rome's Fiumicino airport

No new coronavirus cases detected at Fiumicino airport on 30 August.

Italian health authorities have recorded zero new covid-19 cases at Rome's Fiumicino airport for the first time since rapid coronavirus testing began on 16 August among passengers coming to Italy from 'at risk' destinations.

The "encouraging" news, announced by the Lazio Region health councillor Alessio D'Amato, saw no new 'imported' coronavirus cases registered at Fiumicino on Sunday 30 August.

On the same day there were two new cases recorded at the city's smaller Ciampino airport however: an Italian resident in Pesaro and an Iranian citizen travelling from Greece.

D'Amato said that since 16 August health authorities have carried out 10,589 tests at Fiumicino, and 3,635 at Ciampino.

The 173 travellers who tested positive at Rome's airports, all asymptomatic, have been placed in isolation, with international contact tracing measures put in place.

Of the travellers tested, 59.8 per cent are resident in the Lazio Region, 26 per cent are resident in other regions and 14.2 per cent reside abroad, according to the Lazio Region.

Via della Scafa, 416, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italy

