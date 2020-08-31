Covid-19 in Rome: St George's British International School delays reopening due to positive cases

St George's begins school year with online lessons due to number of covid-19 cases.

St George's British International School of Rome has delayed its reopening, scheduled on 1 September, due to the number of positive covid-19 cases within the school community.

The news, reported in local newspapers, cites a statement issued to parents by the principal David Tongue who refers to "further positive cases" registered "over the last 24 hours" among pupils and school staff.

Rome newspaper Il Messaggero reports that five senior students and 11 adults, including school staff, have tested positive for covid-19.

The decision, "taken in the best interest of all," means that pupils will begin the new year with online lessons, according to the statement issued by the prestigious private school in the La Storta area of north Rome.

The school promises an update later this week but has ensured that students and their parents will be subject to testing for covid-19, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

The decision by St George's to delay reopening is likely to be studied carefully by other international schools in Rome as they prepare to reopen for the first time in six months.

Schools across Italy closed in the early stages of the covid-19 crisis on 5 March and did not open before the end of the 2019-2020 school year.