Rome Metro C tunnels reach Piazza Venezia

Tunnels for Rome's third metro line now reach Piazza Venezia.

Excavations for Rome's Metro C tunnels from the Roman Forum to Piazza Venezia have been completed, the city's mayor Virginia Raggi announced.

"Another goal achieved in the construction of the third metro line of the capital, which will unite the suburbs to the heart of the city," Raggi posted on social media.

The mayor said the next step will be presenting the ministry of infrastructure with plans for the Piazza Venezia "station-museum," a reference to the planned display of excavated archaeological artefacts, similar to the S. Giovanni Metro C station.

Meanwhile works are ongoing to connect the existing Colosseo station on the Metro B line to the new Fori Imperiali station on the Metro C, whose opening is scheduled in 2023.