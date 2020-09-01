Rome Metro C tunnels reach Piazza Venezia

Tunnels for Rome's third metro line now reach Piazza Venezia.

Excavations for Rome's Metro C tunnels from the Roman Forum to Piazza Venezia have been completed, the city's mayor Virginia Raggi announced.

"Another goal achieved in the construction of the third metro line of the capital, which will unite the suburbs to the heart of the city," Raggi posted on social media.

The mayor said the next step will be presenting the ministry of infrastructure with plans for the Piazza Venezia "station-museum," a reference to the planned display of excavated archaeological artefacts, similar to the S. Giovanni Metro C station.

Meanwhile works are ongoing to connect the existing Colosseo station on the Metro B line to the new Fori Imperiali station on the Metro C, whose opening is scheduled in 2023.

General Info

Address Piazza Venezia, Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Rome Metro C tunnels reach Piazza Venezia

Piazza Venezia, Roma RM, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71729
Previous article Covid-19 in Italy: Reopening schools priority says Conte

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy: Rome to name metro station after 'black partisan'
Transport

Italy: Rome to name metro station after 'black partisan'

Rome: British tourists crash electric scooter into bin truck at Colosseum
Transport

Rome: British tourists crash electric scooter into bin truck at Colosseum

Two Rome buses burst into flames
Transport

Two Rome buses burst into flames

Rome bus drivers get martial arts training to deal with unruly passengers
Transport

Rome bus drivers get martial arts training to deal with unruly passengers

Rome to close section of Metro B in August
Transport

Rome to close section of Metro B in August

Rome public transport strike on 10 July
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 10 July

Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy
Transport

Electric Fiat 500 presented to President of Italy

Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project
Transport

Rome mayor proceeds with cable car project

Electric scooter chaos in Rome
Transport

Electric scooter chaos in Rome

Rome's electric scooters: crashes and modified motors
Transport

Rome's electric scooters: crashes and modified motors

Rome public transport strike on 18 June
Transport

Rome public transport strike on 18 June

Rome pedestrian hit by electric scooter on Via del Corso
Transport

Rome pedestrian hit by electric scooter on Via del Corso

Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?
Transport

Where have Rome's Uber Jump bikes gone?

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter
Transport

Rome: woman knocked down by electric scooter

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy
Transport

Electric scooter sharing takes off in Italy