Italy: Don't let masks end up in nature, says WWF
Italian environmentalists fear millions of masks could end up dumped in nature.As students in Italy return to school after a six-month closure due to the covid-19 crisis, the Italian branch of the World Wildlife Fund has called on schoolchildren to ensure that "millions of disposable masks don't end up in nature."Lake Bracciano north of Rome.In April environmentalists in Italy warned of the "high risk" of dumped masks and plastic gloves ending up getting washed into the sea.€500 fine (in theory) for those caught doing so.
Finalmente si torna a #scuola
Per circa 7 milioni di #studenti della scuola pubblica italiana tra i 6 e i 18 anni c'è un nuovo protagonista: la mascherina
Facciamo in modo che milioni di #mascherine usa e getta non finiscano in #natura
Foto di Paolo Nicolai sul Lago di Bracciano pic.twitter.com/yW6rJjLyOs
— wwfitalia (@WWFitalia) September 14, 2020
