Italy: vast fire breaks out in Ancona port

Ancona residents urged to keep their windows closed.

A fire of "vast proportions" broke out in the east Italian port of Ancona in the early hours of 16 September, reports news agency ANSA.

No casualties or injuries have been reported in the blaze which appears to have started in an area with warehouses containing solvents, paints and other potentially toxic materials.

Explosions have also been heard in the area which reportedly includes factories that produce liquid nitrogen and methane, reports ANSA.

As firefighters work to extinguish the blaze, the city is covered in thick, acrid smoke, and local residents are advised to keep their windows closed.

