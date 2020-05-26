Rome: €500 fine for dumping masks in street

Rome to hand out massive fines for dumped masks and gloves.

Rome is to issue fines of up to €500 for those caught dumping used protective masks or plastic gloves on the streets of the capital during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure is part of a zero-tolerance approach by Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi who says she is taking the action after repeated complaints from the city's refuse collectors who have to dispose of the used gloves and masks.

Raggi said that "uncivilised people" were responsible for the "shameful behavior which, thanks to this measure, will be severely sanctioned," reports Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Environmental association Legambiente said recently that with rain there is a high risk of the plastic trash finding its way into the sea.

Photo RomaFanpage
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70666
Previous article Getting to know Naples: Seven must-see tourist destinations

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy's Frecce Tricolori jets go on nationwide tour
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's Frecce Tricolori jets go on nationwide tour

Italy seeks to recruit 60,000 volunteers to police post-lockdown crowds
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy seeks to recruit 60,000 volunteers to police post-lockdown crowds

Rome picks up the pieces after lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome picks up the pieces after lockdown

Italy's prices go up as shops add covid tax to bill
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's prices go up as shops add covid tax to bill

Public returns to St Peter's Square for pope's blessing
Coronavirus in Italy

Public returns to St Peter's Square for pope's blessing

Rome to help bars and restaurants get back to business
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome to help bars and restaurants get back to business

Rome cancels Festa della Repubblica parade
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome cancels Festa della Repubblica parade

Rome street artist's Hug mural for Spallanzani
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome street artist's Hug mural for Spallanzani

Rome police patrol nightlife districts on first post-lockdown weekend
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome police patrol nightlife districts on first post-lockdown weekend

Rome cancels 2020 Roma Summer Fest
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome cancels 2020 Roma Summer Fest

Roman Holiday: Rome mayor invites Italians to vacation in capital
Coronavirus in Italy

Roman Holiday: Rome mayor invites Italians to vacation in capital

Italy to reopen all airports from 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen all airports from 3 June

Lazio beaches back in business from 29 May
Coronavirus in Italy

Lazio beaches back in business from 29 May

Rome cancels Rock in Roma music festival
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome cancels Rock in Roma music festival

Italy ready to welcome tourists this summer
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy ready to welcome tourists this summer