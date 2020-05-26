Rome: €500 fine for dumping masks in street

Rome to hand out massive fines for dumped masks and gloves.

Rome is to issue fines of up to €500 for those caught dumping used protective masks or plastic gloves on the streets of the capital during the coronavirus pandemic.

The measure is part of a zero-tolerance approach by Rome's mayor Virginia Raggi who says she is taking the action after repeated complaints from the city's refuse collectors who have to dispose of the used gloves and masks.

Raggi said that "uncivilised people" were responsible for the "shameful behavior which, thanks to this measure, will be severely sanctioned," reports Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Environmental association Legambiente said recently that with rain there is a high risk of the plastic trash finding its way into the sea.

Photo RomaFanpage