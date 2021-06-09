Covid-19: Italy's regions can vaccinate holidaymakers in 'exceptional cases'

Holidaymakers on extended vacations away from home will have option of getting second dose of covid-19 vaccine in Italy's regions but only in exceptional cases.

Health authorities in Italy's regions will be entitled to administer anti-covid vaccines to people on holidays or seasonal workers in special circumstances during this summer's holiday season.

The green light came from Italy's covid-19 commissioner, General Francesco Figliuolo, who said he was asked by regions for "more flexibility" to vaccinate holidaymakers or non-resident workers employed in the tourism-hospitality sector.

Figliuolo told Radio 24 that it would be possible in "exceptional cases" for people spending a significant period of time outside their region of residence to receive the second dose of their coronavirus vaccination in another region.

The commissioner said the number of doses allocated to each region would be adjusted accordingly and that measures have already been taken to allow for the exchange of data between regional health authorities.

Figliuolo also stated that more than 39.3 million doses of the vaccine have been administered in Italy to date, with about 26 million - almost 48 per cent - receiving the first dose.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74903
Previous article Ryanair to double its base at Rome Fiumicino airport

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine Open Days for 12 to 16-year olds in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine Open Days for 12 to 16-year olds in Rome

Covid-19: Italy aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by September
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy aims to vaccinate 80 per cent of population by September

Italy opens covid vaccinations to all over-16s from 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy opens covid vaccinations to all over-16s from 3 June

Italy reopens bars and restaurants for indoor service on 1 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens bars and restaurants for indoor service on 1 June

Italy's medicines agency approves Pfizer covid vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's medicines agency approves Pfizer covid vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds

Italy's daily covid-19 deaths at seven-month low
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's daily covid-19 deaths at seven-month low

Italy starts to move regions into covid 'white zones'
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy starts to move regions into covid 'white zones'

American tourists return to Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

American tourists return to Rome

Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Where to get tested in Rome

Italy sees sharp fall in covid-19 hospital cases, report
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy sees sharp fall in covid-19 hospital cases, report

Italy's covid-19 contagion rate continues to fall
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy's covid-19 contagion rate continues to fall

Italy scraps weekend reservations for small museums
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy scraps weekend reservations for small museums

Italy to phase out covid curfew amid easing of restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to phase out covid curfew amid easing of restrictions

Who can travel to Italy and what are the requirements to do so - Update
Coronavirus in Italy

Who can travel to Italy and what are the requirements to do so - Update

American Airlines and Delta offer US tourists covid-tested flights to Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

American Airlines and Delta offer US tourists covid-tested flights to Italy