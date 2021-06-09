Covid-19: Pfizer vaccine Open Days for 12 to 16-year olds in Rome

Lazio region holds 'Open Day Junior' with Pfizer vaccine.

The Lazio region around Rome is holding an 'Open Day Junior' initiative with the Pfizer anti-covid vaccine being offered to 12 to 16-year olds.

The open days will be held on the weekends of 12-13 June and 19-20 June at vaccination centres in Rome and across the region.

Online reservations - subject to availability - will open on Thursday 10 June at 18.00.

Appointments must be booked by a parent or guardian via a dedicated section on the Lazio regional booking site.

The news follows similar initiatives in other Italian regions and comes as Italy unveils plans to vaccinate 54.3 million people - or 80 per cent of the population - by September.

The move by the Lazio region comes 10 days after the Italian drug regulator approved the Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds, following the green light from the European Medicines Agency.

For full details about the Lazio Open Days for 12 to 16-year olds see Salute Lazio website.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.