Rome rainstorm: 40 children rescued from flooded playschool

Rainstorm, hailstones lead to floods and transport problems in Rome.

A violent rainstorm caused havoc on the streets of Rome on Tuesday afternoon, leading to widespread flooding, particularly in the northern parts of the capital.

One of the worst-hit areas was Ponte Milvio where a local playschool was flooded, with firefighters intervening to rescue 40 children and six adults trapped inside.

Floods in Rome. Photo RomaToday.

There were also images and footage of cars submerged to their headlights and reports of business owners attempting to unblock drains on flooded streets.

There were severe floods reported in districts including Corso Francia, Prati, Monte Mario and Nomentano, with delays affecting some bus lines and metro stations in the centre as well as in northern areas of the city.

Cover photo: Vigili del Fuoco

RELATED ARTICLES

Sinkhole swallows cars on Rome street
City

Sinkhole swallows cars on Rome street

Rome to reopen beach on banks of river Tiber
City

Rome to reopen beach on banks of river Tiber

Rome city bus joins funeral cortege with 'Rest in Peace' display
City

Rome city bus joins funeral cortege with 'Rest in Peace' display

Rome bike path along river Tiber sparks debate
City

Rome bike path along river Tiber sparks debate

How to find an Apartment in Rome
City

How to find an Apartment in Rome

Ryder Cup: Video posted by Rome mayor mixes up Colosseum with Arena of Nîmes
City

Ryder Cup: Video posted by Rome mayor mixes up Colosseum with Arena of Nîmes

Rome's Spanish Steps bloom once again with spring azaleas
City

Rome's Spanish Steps bloom once again with spring azaleas

Rome repaves piazza at tourist-free Pantheon
City

Rome repaves piazza at tourist-free Pantheon

Rome welcomes first woman traffic cop at landmark podium in Piazza Venezia
City

Rome welcomes first woman traffic cop at landmark podium in Piazza Venezia

Italy's population hit by record low birth rate and highest death toll since world war two
City

Italy's population hit by record low birth rate and highest death toll since world war two

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains
City

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains

Rome to create 'Baroque-style' garden on Via Giulia
City

Rome to create 'Baroque-style' garden on Via Giulia

Rome sees return of traffic conductor's podium in Piazza Venezia
City

Rome sees return of traffic conductor's podium in Piazza Venezia

Rome in March
City

Rome in March

Rome reopens Via Sannio gardens after 8 years of Metro C works
City

Rome reopens Via Sannio gardens after 8 years of Metro C works