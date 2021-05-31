Italy's medicines agency approves Pfizer covid vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds

AIFA gives green light for covid-19 vaccine to be used on 12 to 15-year olds.

The Italian drug regulator (AIFA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNtech coronavirus vaccine for 12 to 15-year olds, according to a statement released on Monday evening.

The decision comes several days after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) gave its approval for the covid vaccine to be used on the 12-15 age group, paving the way for individual EU states to decide whether or not to offer the vaccine to teenagers.

AIFA says it "fully accepts" the opinion of the Amsterdam-based watchdog which stated that two doses of the vaccine, branded as Comirnaty, were required in the 12-15 age group.

Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccine strategy, said that an interval of at least three weeks between the two doses would be required, reports the BBC.

Cavaleri said trials showed that the Pfizer vaccine was "highly preventative" for covid-19 in children.

He added that the vaccine was “well tolerated” in adolescents and there were no “major concerns” in terms of side effects.

For official information relating to the covid-19 situation in Italy - in English - see the health ministry website.

Photo: MikeDotta / Shutterstock.com.