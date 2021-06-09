Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber

First discovery on Tiber riverbed by new underwater heritage protection unit.

Three massive Roman columns have been discovered at the bottom of the river Tiber by underwater archaeologists together with carabinieri divers.

The marble columns were found in almost "zero visibility" waters where the Tiber meets the Fossa Traiana, the artificial canal established by Emperor Trajan to connect Portus, ancient Rome's harbour, with the river Tevere.

The discovery is the result of the first operation carried out by the Underwater Heritage Protection Service, newly established by the Archaeological Park of Ostia Antica, with the help of divers from belonging to the carabinieri and Rome's cultural heritage protection unit.

The successful first outing by the new underwater team, headed by underwater archaeologist Alessandra Ghelli, found the columns at a depth of five metres.

Partially buried in the river bed and embankment, the columns exceed one metre in diameter and two and a half metres in length, and have yet to be reclaimed from the murky waters.

The columns were discovered in almost 'zero-visibility' waters.

Alessandro D'Alessio, director of the Ostia Antica archaeological park, told news agency ANSA that during their next operation the divers will attempt to take samples to determine the type of marble and its origin.

Their efforts are hampered by almost non-existent visibility in the waters which are reportedly clogged with rubbish, animal carcasses, debris and mud.

The three columns have been photographed and registered in the database of the Comando Carabinieri per la Tutela del Patrimonio Culturale (TPC) who will seek to establish that they are not stolen.

So how did they get there in the first place?

The most likely reason for the columns' presence in the water is the result of a boat sinking in ancient Roman times, according to D'Alessio, who recalls that the Tiber was widely used for the transport of goods and materials.

D'Alessio described Imperial Rome as "undoubtedly the most coveted landing place" for traders of marble keen to sell their wares in the "most flourishing market for marble" from quarries all over the Mediterranean.

As for why the lost cargo has remained at the bottom of the riverbed, D'Alessio believes it was too difficult to recover, especially considering the "impressive dimensions" of the columns.

General Info

Address Via della Fossa Traiana, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italy

View on Map

Ostia Antica: Roman columns discovered in river Tiber

Via della Fossa Traiana, 00054 Fiumicino RM, Italy

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome to reopen Domus Aurea with interactive Raphael show
History

Rome to reopen Domus Aurea with interactive Raphael show

Lost letter from Italian soldier killed in world war two delivered after 78 years
History

Lost letter from Italian soldier killed in world war two delivered after 78 years

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack
History

The day Michelangelo's Pietà was vandalised in a hammer attack

Pompeii welcomes back looted Roman frescoes
History

Pompeii welcomes back looted Roman frescoes

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael
History

Rome's Pantheon: From Hadrian to Raphael

Tracing the origins and history of Rome's Circus Maximus
History

Tracing the origins and history of Rome's Circus Maximus

Artists inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy
History

Artists inspired by Dante’s Divine Comedy

Neanderthal remains discovered in cave south of Rome
History

Neanderthal remains discovered in cave south of Rome

Rome opens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill
History

Rome opens remains of Roman villa hidden for 2,000 years on the Aventine Hill

Italy: Marble head of Emperor Augustus unearthed in Molise
History

Italy: Marble head of Emperor Augustus unearthed in Molise

Paris sends Rome missing finger from giant statue of Roman emperor
History

Paris sends Rome missing finger from giant statue of Roman emperor

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome
History

The horrific past of the Museum of the Liberation of Rome

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on 25 April?
History

Why does Italy celebrate Liberation Day on 25 April?

Happy birthday to Rome: Eternal City celebrates 2,774 years today
History

Happy birthday to Rome: Eternal City celebrates 2,774 years today

Dies Natalis: the Pantheon's magical arc of light for Rome's birthday
History

Dies Natalis: the Pantheon's magical arc of light for Rome's birthday