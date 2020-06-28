Coronavirus: EU set to reopen borders to 14 countries on 1 July

US is likely to be left off list of countries allowed access to EU.

The European Union is set to reopen its external borders to citizens of 14 countries on 1 July, according to a report published by French newspaper of record Le Monde, with the US and Russia unlikely to make the cut.

The finalised list of "acceptable countries", based on how well the nations are faring in handling the covid-19 pandemic, was delayed after several EU members states reportedly sought more time for further studies.

The 14 countries whose citizens will have quarantine-free access to the EU from 1 July - according to Le Monde - include Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, New Zealand, Montenegro, Morocco, Rwanda, Serbia, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay.

Le Monde reports that China could also be added to this list but only if Beijing reciprocates by permitting entry to EU nationals.

Travellers from Israel, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and the United States are not expected to be granted access to the EU, at least in the first stage of reopening.

Border management would remain a matter of national decision, reports Le Monde, meaning that member countries may decide not to open their borders to all the 14 countries, however they would undertake not to accept visitors from other nations.

The finalised list of countries is not expected to be announced until 29 June at the earliest.

