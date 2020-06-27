Italy to reopen schools on 14 September

Conte promises Italian schools will start again in "complete safety."

Italy's schools are to reopen on 14 September following a nationwide covid-19 lockdown that began on 5 March.

The news, announced by Italy's premier Giuseppe Conte and education minister Lucia Azzolina on 26 June, came after a deal was reached between the central government, regional authorities and the national association of school principals.

The government's initial draft guidelines had been shot down on 25 June by the regions and the principals for not providing necessary funds or clear instructions, resulting in the education ministry going back to the drawing board.

The new deal has seen an injection of an additional €1 billion in funding which will allow, among other things, the employment of 50,000 extra teachers and auxiliary staff.

Key to the plan is the formation of a task force of principals to assess the needs of schools and to help them to meet the social distancing rules which require students to be seated one metre apart.

The central points of the plan include classes being divided into various learning groups, staggered entry into schools, and opening for lessons on Saturdays.

Distance learning, or remote teaching, will only apply to senior schools, and then only in a complementary capacity - if required - to education in the classroom.

"We are giving clear but flexible solutions: each school is structurally different from the other, we must take this into account," said Azzolina.

The education minister added that Italy's teachers would receive a bonus in July of between €80 and €100, in what she described as a "recognition they deserve because the salaries of Italian teachers are among the lowest of Europe.

Conte said the additional €1 billion funds "must allow us to start again in September in complete safety, to have a more modern, safer, more inclusive school. We want less crowded classes", adding that "we can not tolerate the so-called 'chicken coop' classes anymore." 
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71026
Previous article Rome restaurants give free dinners to doctors and nurses

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome restaurants give free dinners to doctors and nurses
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome restaurants give free dinners to doctors and nurses

Cabin luggage ban on flights to and from Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Cabin luggage ban on flights to and from Italy

Italy’s schools reopening plan rejected
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy’s schools reopening plan rejected

Coronavirus in Italy, lowest number of infections in the last four months
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy, lowest number of infections in the last four months

Covid-19 vaccine: almost 1 in 2 Italians say no
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 vaccine: almost 1 in 2 Italians say no

Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research

Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights

Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3

Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy

Rome: Pope sets up €1 million fund to help Romans hit by covid-19 crisis
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Pope sets up €1 million fund to help Romans hit by covid-19 crisis

Covid-19: Italy bids farewell to Cuban doctors
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bids farewell to Cuban doctors

Italy rolls out covid-19 tracing app
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rolls out covid-19 tracing app

Covid-19: Italy maps out recovery as travel ban ends
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy maps out recovery as travel ban ends