Rome restaurants give free dinners to doctors and nurses

Piazza Navona restaurants honour Rome healthcare heroes in covid-19 crisis.

Four well-known restaurants in Rome's central Piazza Navona reopen officially after the covid-19 lockdown by offering 500 free dinners to the frontline healthcare workers of the Lazio Region.

The initiative, available from Friday 26 June, is designed as a gesture of solidarity and gratitude to the "real heroes" in the coronavirus pandemic, reports Rome online newspaper RomaToday.

The participating restaurants in Piazza Navona are the Tre Scalini, Panzirone, Domiziano and the Antica Trattoria.

Lazio healthcare workers can book their meal by writing to the following address: 500cene@navonagroup.it.