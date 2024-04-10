16.9 C




News Travel

Italy launches digital nomad visa for remote workers

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Visa scheme aimed at highly-qualified digital workers.

Italy has unveiled a long-awaited scheme to grant a year-long visa to foreign remote workers or "digital nomads" from non-EU countries.

Full details of the visa requirements were published on 4 April, two years after the decree was approved by the government in 2022.

The digital nomad visa is subject to a range of conditions including requirements related to minimum income, health insurance and proof of accommodation in Italy.

So who is eligible to obtain a Digital Nomad visa and what is required of the applicant?

  • An annual income of at least three times the minimum level required for exemption from participation in healthcare costs in Italy, a figure identified as about €28,000.
  • Health insurance that covers medical treatment and hospitalisation, valid in Italy for the entire period of the stay.
  • Proof of at least six months prior experience in chosen field of remote work.
  • A work contract or legally binding offer of employment.
  • Proof of accommodation arrangements in Italy.
  • No convictions within the past five years.

Visa holders must request a residence permit directly from the local police headquarters in the area they are staying within eight working days of entering Italy.

 

The certificate will be labelled "digital nomad - remote worker" for one year, with the possibility of renewal.

 

Remote workers who obtain a residence permit may be joined in Italy by core family members who will be granted a visa for the same duration as the worker.

 

Once the residence permit has been granted, a codice fiscale tax identification code will be given to the digital nomad who must then apply for a partita IVA or VAT number.

Those who are eligible and wish to apply need to do so at their local Italian consulate before going to Italy.

Italian law firm Studio Legale Metta advises to apply for the visa four to five months in advance.

