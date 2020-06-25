Rome celebrates its patron saints with long weekend

Rome marks Festa di SS. Pietro e Paolo on 29 June.  

Rome celebrates its patron saints, Peter and Paul, with a public holiday in the capital on Monday 29 June, resulting in a long weekend for many Romans.

This year, due to the covid-19 crisis, there may not be the celebratory events which attract large crowds of people such as the traditional infiorata - the multi-coloured carpet of flower petals - normally held in front of St Peter's on 29 June.

There is also a question mark over the annual Girandola fireworks display that usually lights up the sky at Pincio on the night of 29 June. The tradition once took place at Castel S. Angelo but was moved to Piazza del Popolo several years ago.

The idea of Michelangelo, perfected later by Bernini, the 16-minute firework display was first introduced in 1481. Over the centuries the historic spectacle has inspired writers and artists such as Dickens, Belli and Piranesi.

The annual holiday on 29 June is to mark the liturgical feast in honour of the martyrdom in Rome of the apostles Saint Peter and Saint Paul, in a celebration that dates back to ancient Christian times.

The date commemorates the death of the two saints, both of whom are said to be buried at the two basilicas that bear their names: St Peter's and St Paul's Outside the Walls.

We will update this article if and when more event information becomes available.

Photo credit: Salvatore Micillo / Shutterstock.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains
City

Nasoni: Rome's free drinking fountains

Rome: sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon
City

Rome: sinkhole opens up in front of Pantheon

Rome celebrates 2,773rd birthday on social media
City

Rome celebrates 2,773rd birthday on social media

Rome's Pantheon: empty and silent in stunning drone video
City

Rome's Pantheon: empty and silent in stunning drone video

Rome's Aurelian Walls defaced during lockdown
City

Rome's Aurelian Walls defaced during lockdown

Rome's Trevi Fountain as you've never seen it before
City

Rome's Trevi Fountain as you've never seen it before

Timelapse video of empty Rome in lockdown
City

Timelapse video of empty Rome in lockdown

Happy birthday Federico: Romans sing to little boy from their balconies
City

Happy birthday Federico: Romans sing to little boy from their balconies

Exploring Rome's parks
City

Exploring Rome's parks

The Decline of Rome’s iconic Stone Pines
City

The Decline of Rome’s iconic Stone Pines

How to find an Apartment in Rome
City

How to find an Apartment in Rome

Garbatella: Rome's Garden City
City

Garbatella: Rome's Garden City

Rome's Garbatella celebrates 100 years in 2020
City

Rome's Garbatella celebrates 100 years in 2020

Rome: Ostiense is one of Europe's coolest quarters
City

Rome: Ostiense is one of Europe's coolest quarters

Rome: controversy over Trevi Fountain barrier
City

Rome: controversy over Trevi Fountain barrier