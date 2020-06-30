Coronavirus: Italy records lowest daily death toll since February

Italy's daily death toll on 29 June was lowest since 28 February.

Italy recorded 126 new positive coronavirus cases on Monday 29 June, down from 174 the day before, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

There were six coronavirus-related deaths registered in Italy on 29 June - down from 22 the day before - in what is Italy's lowest daily death tally since 28 February.

Out of the 126 new positive cases, 78 were recorded in the hard-hit northern region of Lombardy, according to data released by Italy's health ministry on the evening of 29 June.

Intensive care cases also continue to fall, down to 96, of which almost half are in Lombardy, reports ANSA.

There are currently 1,120 people hospitalised with symptoms, 40 fewer than on Sunday, and 15,280 self-isolating at home with minor symptoms, 143 fewer than the day before.

There were zero new cases registered in Calabria, Le Marche, Puglia, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Sardinia, Valle d'Aosta, Molise and the autonomous province of Trento.

For full statistics relating to the covid-19 pandemic in Italy see the Protezione Civile website.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
71064
Previous article Rome celebrates its patron saints with long weekend

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy to reopen schools on 14 September
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to reopen schools on 14 September

Rome restaurants give free dinners to doctors and nurses
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome restaurants give free dinners to doctors and nurses

Cabin luggage ban on flights to and from Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Cabin luggage ban on flights to and from Italy

Italy’s schools reopening plan rejected
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy’s schools reopening plan rejected

Coronavirus in Italy, lowest number of infections in the last four months
Coronavirus in Italy

Coronavirus in Italy, lowest number of infections in the last four months

Covid-19 vaccine: almost 1 in 2 Italians say no
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19 vaccine: almost 1 in 2 Italians say no

Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research

Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights

Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3

Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy

Rome: Pope sets up €1 million fund to help Romans hit by covid-19 crisis
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Pope sets up €1 million fund to help Romans hit by covid-19 crisis

Covid-19: Italy bids farewell to Cuban doctors
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bids farewell to Cuban doctors

Italy rolls out covid-19 tracing app
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rolls out covid-19 tracing app