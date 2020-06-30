Coronavirus: Italy records lowest daily death toll since February

Italy's daily death toll on 29 June was lowest since 28 February.

Italy recorded 126 new positive coronavirus cases on Monday 29 June, down from 174 the day before, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

There were six coronavirus-related deaths registered in Italy on 29 June - down from 22 the day before - in what is Italy's lowest daily death tally since 28 February.

Out of the 126 new positive cases, 78 were recorded in the hard-hit northern region of Lombardy, according to data released by Italy's health ministry on the evening of 29 June.

Intensive care cases also continue to fall, down to 96, of which almost half are in Lombardy, reports ANSA.

There are currently 1,120 people hospitalised with symptoms, 40 fewer than on Sunday, and 15,280 self-isolating at home with minor symptoms, 143 fewer than the day before.

There were zero new cases registered in Calabria, Le Marche, Puglia, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Sardinia, Valle d'Aosta, Molise and the autonomous province of Trento.

For full statistics relating to the covid-19 pandemic in Italy see the Protezione Civile website.