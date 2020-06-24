US tourists face travel ban when EU reopens borders

American tourists may be barred from Europe when EU reopens to outside world.

US travellers look set to be denied entry to the EU when the European bloc reopens its borders on 1 July, according to draft lists of countries seen by The New York Times.

The travel ban - apparently in response to the Trump administration's failure to contain the coronavirus pandemic - would place the US in the same bracket as hard-hit countries Brazil and Russia, reports The New York Times.

The EU is reportedly drawing up lists of "acceptable" countries, based on how well they are faring in handling the covid-19 pandemic, with the final list expected to be announced shortly.

Brazil, India, Mexico and Russia also face the prospect that their citizens will remain barred from the European bloc which includes EU member states along with Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and the UK.

Countries identified as “safe” on draft lists seen by The New York Times were chosen based on several criteria including a benchmark of 16 or lower infections per 100,000 people over the last two weeks.

The average number of new infections in the EU over the last two weeks stands at 16 per 100,000 - reports The New York Times - whereas the figure in the US is 107.

International media is reporting that around 50 countries are likely to be told that their nationals will be admitted to the EU. These nations are expected to include Australia and New Zealand as well as - possibly - China.

A ban on travellers from the US would be seen as a rebuke to Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and would also have significant economic consequences for the EU.

In March, when cases were rising in Europe, Trump angered Brussels by banning most EU citizens from entering the US in a bid to curb the outbreak there.

Since then the US has recorded more than 2.3 million coronavirus cases and over 120,000 deaths - more than any country in the world - and is currently experiencing a surge in new infections.

There was no immediate comment from the White House about the reported travel ban.
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70974
Previous article Covid-19 vaccine: almost 1 in 2 Italians say no

RELATED ARTICLES

Travel to Italy: who can visit right now
Travel

Travel to Italy: who can visit right now

10 reasons why we will all return to Rome when this is finally over
Travel

10 reasons why we will all return to Rome when this is finally over

Alitalia to resume flights to New York and Spain
Travel

Alitalia to resume flights to New York and Spain

Italy: 85 per cent drop in air travel in March
Travel

Italy: 85 per cent drop in air travel in March

Alitalia suspends Rome-New York flights
Travel

Alitalia suspends Rome-New York flights

Rome to reopen Ciampino airport as Italy eases lockdown
Travel

Rome to reopen Ciampino airport as Italy eases lockdown

Giglio Island: lily of the Tuscan islands
Travel

Giglio Island: lily of the Tuscan islands

Life is beautiful in Arezzo
Articles

Life is beautiful in Arezzo

How to get to Pompeii from Rome and back
Travel

How to get to Pompeii from Rome and back

What it's like flying out from Rome during the Coronavirus Pandemic
Travel

What it's like flying out from Rome during the Coronavirus Pandemic

The US State Department recalls US citizens abroad
Travel

The US State Department recalls US citizens abroad

Rome shuts down Ciampino airport and Terminal 1 at Fiumicino
Travel

Rome shuts down Ciampino airport and Terminal 1 at Fiumicino

UK warns Brits not to travel to Italy
Travel

UK warns Brits not to travel to Italy

Coronavirus: Rome airports screen departing passengers
Travel

Coronavirus: Rome airports screen departing passengers

Coronavirus: UK travel advice for Italy
Travel

Coronavirus: UK travel advice for Italy