Covid-19 vaccine: almost 1 in 2 Italians say no

Italians divided over coronavirus vaccine according to survey.

Almost one in two Italians - 41 per cent to be exact - say they would be unwilling to opt for the covid-19 vaccine once it becomes available, reports Italian news agency ANSA.

The figure is the result of a survey carried out by EngageMinds HUB of the Università Cattolica whose researchers interviewed 1,000 Italians, representative of the entire Italian population, in mid-May.

More than four of 10 Italians rated their inclination to get the vaccine as "not at all probable" or between "probable and not probable," while 59 per cent of Italians declared themselves very likely or reasonably likely to go for the vaccine.

The result comes despite experts saying that mass vaccination is the best bet to achieve a permanent solution to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The survey shows little variation between regions or professions, however it does reveal that pensioners and students are the most likely to get vaccinated, with those aged between 35 and 49 being the least enthusiastic.

Professor Guendalina Graffigna, director of EngageMinds, told Italian newspaper La Repubblica that the results were a "wake-up call" which showed the need for an urgent "education and awareness campaign" to help people understand the importance of getting vaccinated against covid-19.

Graffigna said that it "is not just a matter of diffusing information or fighting fake news about vaccines" but of addressing the concerns of those who are against the idea, opening up a "constructive dialogue between science and citizenship."
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
70970
Previous article Haircuts and fines

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Chinese couple give Rome hospital $40,000 for research

Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome's Ciampino airport resumes scheduled flights

Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy moves into Phase 3

Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Why most Italian cinemas won't reopen on 15 June

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Austria and Greece to reopen borders with Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Ryanair: surge of flight bookings for Italy

Rome: Pope sets up €1 million fund to help Romans hit by covid-19 crisis
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: Pope sets up €1 million fund to help Romans hit by covid-19 crisis

Covid-19: Italy bids farewell to Cuban doctors
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy bids farewell to Cuban doctors

Italy rolls out covid-19 tracing app
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy rolls out covid-19 tracing app

Covid-19: Italy maps out recovery as travel ban ends
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy maps out recovery as travel ban ends

Italy honours its covid-19 heroes
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy honours its covid-19 heroes

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy reopens to tourists from Europe

Italy records fewest new covid-19 cases since February
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy records fewest new covid-19 cases since February

Italy to lift travel ban between regions on 3 June
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy to lift travel ban between regions on 3 June

Rome: €500 fine for dumping masks in street
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome: €500 fine for dumping masks in street