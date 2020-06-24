Rome says no to Black Lives Matter street mural

Rome and Milan veto 'Black Lives Matter' street murals.

The Sardines, the Italian grassroots political movement, has given up its plan to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on Rome's central Via del Corso after being denied permission by the capital's mayor Virginia Raggi and Italy's culture ministry.

The pro-equality movement had sought authorisation to paint the anti-racist slogan on Rome's main thoroughfare in memory of George Floyd, the African-American man killed by a white policer officer in Minneapolis on 25 May.

The plan by the Sardines was to write 'Black Lives Matter' in giant letters over a 100-m stretch of Via del Corso, towards Piazza del Popolo, reports Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

When authorities ruled out the use of paint, the Sardines proposed using flowers, however this too was ruled out.

Similar attempts by the activists to paint 'Black Lives Matter' on a street in Milan were also vetoed.

The movement's leader Mattia Santori told La Repubblica: "We have the material to do the writing, we have the graphic design, we have the volunteers and the enthusiasm. But we are tired of going around Italy begging for permits and authorisations for what we believe to be a sacrosanct message."

Appealing for an Italian city to host the Black Lives Matter message, Santori said: "Italy is not lacking in asphalt. On the courage front, however, there is room for improvement."

Photo: Allison C Bailey / Shutterstock.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Black Lives Matter: Rome activists rename street after George Floyd
Civil rights

Black Lives Matter: Rome activists rename street after George Floyd

Rome: US Vatican cardinal prays for George Floyd
Civil rights

Rome: US Vatican cardinal prays for George Floyd

Rome protests murder of George Floyd
Civil rights

Rome protests murder of George Floyd

George Floyd death: Italian footballers take knee
Civil rights

George Floyd death: Italian footballers take knee

George Floyd: Italy marks Blackout Tuesday
Civil rights

George Floyd: Italy marks Blackout Tuesday

Women's March Rome 2019
Civil rights

Women's March Rome 2019

Women march in Rome for civil rights
Civil rights

Women march in Rome for civil rights

British in Italy group lobbies for British citizens' rights in Europe
Civil rights

British in Italy group lobbies for British citizens' rights in Europe

Women to march in Rome post Trump inauguration
Civil rights

Women to march in Rome post Trump inauguration

Rome mayor celebrates first same-sex civil union in city
Civil rights

Rome mayor celebrates first same-sex civil union in city

Rome remembers victims of Florida massacre
Civil rights

Rome remembers victims of Florida massacre

International Women’s Day in Rome
Civil rights

International Women’s Day in Rome

Via Crucis in Rome for women who suffer violence
Civil rights

Via Crucis in Rome for women who suffer violence

Italian senate approves compromise civil unions bill
Civil rights

Italian senate approves compromise civil unions bill

A setback for gay rights in Italy
Civil rights

A setback for gay rights in Italy