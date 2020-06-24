Coronavirus in Italy, lowest number of infections in the last four months

In Italy, since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, at least 238,833 people have contracted the Sars-CoV-2 virus (+113 compared to 22 June).

Of these, 34,675 have died (+23 if compared to 22 June) and 184,585 were discharged (+ 533 if compared to22 June).

Currently there are 19,573 positives cases (-1,064 if compared to 22 June)

The hospitalized patients with symptoms are 1,853 (-185 if compared to 22 June), of which 115 are in intensive care ( -21 if compared to 22 June).