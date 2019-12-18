Where to shop for Christmas presents in Rome during the 2019 holiday season.

Christmas shopping in Rome need not be a stressful experience, with gift ideas for everybody if you know where to look and don't leave it until the last minute!

The city's main shopping streets in the centre include Via del Corso, Via Cola di Rienzo, Via Appia Nuova and Via Nazionale, while for high-end clothes boutiques there is always Via dei Condotti and surrounding streets.

For the duration of the Christmas shopping season in Rome, the city has an annual Linea Shopping network of shuttle buses serving the historic centre until 6 January.

department stores such as While central Rome has majorsuch as Rinascente , Zara and Coin, ( Primark won't be here until next Christmas), many people prefer to head to the shopping malls out of town, such as Euroma2, Porta di Roma, Roma Est, Castel Romano and Parco Leonardo.

toy shops and independent However it is important not to forget the artisan craft studios,and independent bookstores , many of which are located in the warren of side-streets around Campo de' Fiori.

If you are on a budget or seeking a quirky present there are plenty of flea markets and vintage boutiques while for stocking-fillers for kids there are also low-cost stores such as Tiger.

Rome's Christmas markets generally begin on the holiday weekend of the Immacolata (the feast of the Immaculate Conception ) and vary from traditional to trendy.

There is even a Christmas Wonderland fair offering festive traditions from around the world.

Christmas decorations the city's favourite is Forthe city's favourite is Vertecchi with branches in Via della Croce in the centre as well in Flaminio and EUR. There is also the aptly-named Mr Christmas at Galleria Alberto Sordi on Via del Corso.

Christmas trees can be bought in select garden centres around Rome while the artificial variety can be purchased in the ciy's larger department stores such as Leroy Merlin.

And just remember that the post-Christmas sales begin on 5 January. But in the meantime: Happy Christmas shopping in Rome!