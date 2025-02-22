Best things to do in Rome in March 2025

A local's guide to what's on in Rome in March.

March in Rome heralds the arrival of spring and milder temperatures, making it a perfect time to visit the Eternal City. Here are some tips for the best events and things to do in Rome in March 2025.

Go museum-hopping for free

State museums and archaeological sites across Italy, as well as Rome's city-run museums, open their doors for free on Sunday 2 March. The free landmark sites in the capital range from Castel Sant'Angelo and the Capitoline Museums to Palazzo Altemps and the Museo Forma Urbis.

Six Nations Rugby

Rugby fever returns to Rome thanks to the 2025 Six Nations tournament. The Azzurri take on defending champions Ireland at the Stadio Olimpico on 15 March. A selection of 25 museums in Rome, from the Capitoline Museums to the Baths of Caracalla, offer free admission to Six Nations rugby ticket holders that weekend. For those who can't make it to the stadio, there will be no shortage of rugby coverage in the city's pubs as well as plenty of "third half" fun.

Beware the Ides of March

Rome marks the Ides of March and the assassination of Julius Caesar on Saturday 15 March with a historical re-enactment of that fateful day in 44 BC. The free open-air event will be staged by the Gruppo Storico Romano in the archaeological area at Largo di Torre Argentina at 14.30.

Rome Marathon

The 2025 edition of the Maratona di Roma, hailed by many as "the most beautiful marathon in the world", takes place on Sunday 16 March. The 42-km race begins and ends at the Circus Maximus, taking in dozens of landmarks, from the Roman Forum to the Spanish Steps. There is also a non-competitive 5-km fun run in the Circus Maximus area and a charity relay race.

St Patrick's Day

St Patrick's Day, on 17 March, is marked in Rome with an official St Patrick's Day Mass at 10.00 at St Isidore's which marks its 400th anniversary this year. A St Patrick's Day Festival will be held at the Città dell’Altra Economia in Testaccio, with live Celtic music, beer and whiskey, with free entry from 14-17 March. The Irish Club of Rome celebrates with the St Patrick's Ball on 22 March, a popular black-tie event with a five-course meal, drinks, live music and dancing until late.

Classical music, opera and theatre

Rome's opera house celebrates the 125th anniversary of Puccini's Tosca with a new production of the three-act opera classic, conducted by Daniel Oren and directed by Alessandro Talevi, from 1-6 March.

The March programme of the Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia features multiple concerts, including the Orchestra performing music by Mozart and Strauss; a return of celebrated pianist Grigory Sokolov; and a series of concerts conducted by Daniel Harding featuring soprano Roberta Mantegna.

The famed Canadian circus company Cirque du Soleil stages its classic Alegría in Rome, under the big top at Tor di Quinto, from 1 March until 13 April.

Festivals

The Roma Whisky Festival, showcasing a vast range of whisky along with tastings and masterclasses by industry experts, will be held at the Salone delle Fontane in EUR on 1-2 March.

Libri Come, Rome's annual festival devoted to books and reading, takes place at the Auditorium Parco Della Musica from 21-23 March, with many names from Italian and world literature.

The Irish Film Festa, a free festival dedicated to Irish cinema, returns to Rome’s Casa del Cinema from 26-30 March, featuring movies and shorts as well as talks with actors and directors.

Exhibitions in Rome

The big new exhibition in town is a Caravaggio blockbuster, hailed as among the most important and ambitious showcases ever dedicated to the Baroque genius. Other big new exhibitions in Rome include Munch at Palazzo Bonaparte, I Farnesi at the Capitoline Museums, and Flowers at the Chiostro del Bramante.

