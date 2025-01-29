Cardinal Müller and Church’s Conservative Shift Toward Trump

The Church’s Conservative Shift Toward Trump: Müller, Dolan, Burke, and the Battle for the Catholic Vote.

Dolan: Trump’s Ally in New York

Burke: The Vatican’s Conservative Warrior

McElroy: Pope Francis’s Man in Washington

The Battle for the Catholic Vote

The relationship between the Catholic Church and U.S. politics is increasingly polarized, with conservative clerics aligning themselves with Donald Trump, while Pope Francis pushes for a more progressive vision. At the heart of this divide is, the former, who has voiced strong support for. Müller has warned of the dangers of liberalism, relativism, and political correctness, and has aligned himself with a growing conservative bloc within the Church, particularly in the U.S.One of Trump’s strongest Catholic supporters in the U.S. is, the influential. While Dolan has been careful not to issue direct endorsements, his cordial relationship with Trump has been evident. In 2020, Dolan participated in a conference call with Trump, praising his administration’s work with religious leaders, which many interpreted as a signal of support. Dolan represents a Church faction that prioritizes religious liberty, opposes abortion, and favors conservative policies, making him a natural ally of the Republican right.Another key player is, one of Pope Francis’s most. A staunch traditionalist, Burke has long positioned himself as a defender of conservative Catholic doctrine, opposing Francis’s push for inclusivity on LGBTQ+ rights, interfaith dialogue, and social justice issues. Hisand the broader MAGA movement is ideological—both advocate for a return to “traditional” values and oppose what they see as a leftist cultural and political agenda., even stripping him of his Vatican apartment and salary, but Burke remains a hero to many conservative Catholics in the U.S.On the other side of this divide is, the Bishop of San Diego and one of Pope Francis’s closest allies in the U.S. Church. Francis elevated McElroy to cardinal in 2022, bypassing more senior figures and signaling his intent to reshape the American Church away from conservative nationalism., denouncing his stance on immigration and racial justice while advocating for a Church that prioritizes social inclusion and economic justice. His rise reflects Francis’s strategy to counterbalance the influence of Trump-aligned clergy like Dolan, Burke, and Müller.The U.S. Catholic vote has become increasingly conservative, with figures like Müller, Dolan, and Burke playing a key role in shifting Catholic support toward Trump.

Ph: PIGAMA / Shutterstock.com