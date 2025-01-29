Cardinal Müller and Church’s Conservative Shift Toward Trump

The Church’s Conservative Shift Toward Trump: Müller, Dolan, Burke, and the Battle for the Catholic Vote.The relationship between the Catholic Church and U.S. politics is increasingly polarized, with conservative clerics aligning themselves with Donald Trump, while Pope Francis pushes for a more progressive vision. At the heart of this divide is German Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former head of the Vatican’s doctrinal office, who has voiced strong support for Trump. Müller has warned of the dangers of liberalism, relativism, and political correctness, and has aligned himself with a growing conservative bloc within the Church, particularly in the U.S.
Dolan: Trump’s Ally in New YorkOne of Trump’s strongest Catholic supporters in the U.S. is Cardinal Timothy Dolan, the influential Archbishop of New York. While Dolan has been careful not to issue direct endorsements, his cordial relationship with Trump has been evident. In 2020, Dolan participated in a conference call with Trump, praising his administration’s work with religious leaders, which many interpreted as a signal of support. Dolan represents a Church faction that prioritizes religious liberty, opposes abortion, and favors conservative policies, making him a natural ally of the Republican right.
Burke: The Vatican’s Conservative WarriorAnother key player is Cardinal Raymond Burke, one of Pope Francis’s most vocal critics. A staunch traditionalist, Burke has long positioned himself as a defender of conservative Catholic doctrine, opposing Francis’s push for inclusivity on LGBTQ+ rights, interfaith dialogue, and social justice issues. His alignment with Trump and the broader MAGA movement is ideological—both advocate for a return to “traditional” values and oppose what they see as a leftist cultural and political agenda. Francis has marginalized Burke within the Vatican, even stripping him of his Vatican apartment and salary, but Burke remains a hero to many conservative Catholics in the U.S.
McElroy: Pope Francis’s Man in WashingtonOn the other side of this divide is Cardinal Robert McElroy, the Bishop of San Diego and one of Pope Francis’s closest allies in the U.S. Church. Francis elevated McElroy to cardinal in 2022, bypassing more senior figures and signaling his intent to reshape the American Church away from conservative nationalism. McElroy has been a vocal critic of Trump, denouncing his stance on immigration and racial justice while advocating for a Church that prioritizes social inclusion and economic justice. His rise reflects Francis’s strategy to counterbalance the influence of Trump-aligned clergy like Dolan, Burke, and Müller.
The Battle for the Catholic VoteThe U.S. Catholic vote has become increasingly conservative, with figures like Müller, Dolan, and Burke playing a key role in shifting Catholic support toward Trump. In the last presidential election, 56% of Catholics voted for Trump, a shift that alarmed the Vatican.
Ph: PIGAMA / Shutterstock.com
