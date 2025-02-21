Protest against Musk at Tesla store in Italy

Blitz comes ahead of nationwide protests against new security laws in Italy.

A group of activists staged a protest at a Tesla showroom in Milan on Thursday to denounce the role of billionaire Elon Musk "in financing far-right movements globally".

Around 20 activists wearing masks with Musk's face entered the Tesla dealership in Piazza Gae Aulenti and unfurled a banner in English that read: "Musk thrives, democracy dies".

Organisers said the aim was to "invite everyone to boycott Musk's platforms, his products, and to actively counter his hate campaign and expose Elon Musk's authoritarian project".

Blitz nella concessionaria Tesla di Milano Gae Aulenti, attivisti a sostegno dell’anti-fascismo entrano con il volto coperto (da maschere con la faccia di Elon Musk): “Lui prospera, la democrazia muore” pic.twitter.com/q7Cxi21ywX— (@TeslersOfficial) February 20, 2025

Protesters accused Musk - who is the owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X as well as being a powerful figure in the US administration of Donald Trump - of "becoming the main investor of right-wing extremism, on a global scale".

"After having financed Donald Trump's campaign and having guaranteed his re-election as president of the United States of America, Elon Musk turned to Europe with the slogan Make Europe Great Again", one of the protesters told news outlet Fanpage, highlighting Musk's role in supporting the far-right AfD party in Germany and "in general every far-right organisation".

Security bill

The activists, who were removed from the premises by security guards before being questioned by police, said their protest was linked to the upcoming nationwide demonstrations planned on Saturday against the Italian government's security bill.

The draft law, currently being pushed through parliament by Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, seeks to clamp down on various forms of protests including non-violent civil disobedience.

The proposed measures include creating new offences, significantly increasing penalties for those who participate in unauthorised protests, and introducing prison sentences for those who block roads.

Critics say that, if enacted, the laws could have a serious impact on fundamental rights, including the rights to peaceful protest and freedom of expression.