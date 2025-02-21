16.6 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 21 February 2025
Italy's news in English
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Marymount - International School Rome
Acorn P H1 - 700 x 180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Protest against Musk at Tesla store in Italy
News English news in Italy

Protest against Musk at Tesla store in Italy

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Blitz comes ahead of nationwide protests against new security laws in Italy.

A group of activists staged a protest at a Tesla showroom in Milan on Thursday to denounce the role of billionaire Elon Musk "in financing far-right movements globally".

Around 20 activists wearing masks with Musk's face entered the Tesla dealership in Piazza Gae Aulenti and unfurled a banner in English that read: "Musk thrives, democracy dies".

Organisers said the aim was to "invite everyone to boycott Musk's platforms, his products, and to actively counter his hate campaign and expose Elon Musk's authoritarian project".

Protesters accused Musk - who is the owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X as well as being a powerful figure in the US administration of Donald Trump - of "becoming the main investor of right-wing extremism, on a global scale".

"After having financed Donald Trump's campaign and having guaranteed his re-election as president of the United States of America, Elon Musk turned to Europe with the slogan Make Europe Great Again", one of the protesters told news outlet Fanpage, highlighting Musk's role in supporting the far-right AfD party in Germany and "in general every far-right organisation".

Security bill

The activists, who were removed from the premises by security guards before being questioned by police, said their protest was linked to the upcoming nationwide demonstrations planned on Saturday against the Italian government's security bill.

The draft law, currently being pushed through parliament by Giorgia Meloni's right-wing government, seeks to clamp down on various forms of protests including non-violent civil disobedience.

The proposed measures include creating new offences, significantly increasing penalties for those who participate in unauthorised protests, and introducing prison sentences for those who block roads.

Critics say that, if enacted, the laws could have a serious impact on fundamental rights, including the rights to peaceful protest and freedom of expression.

Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Temple Pre 1920x190
Temple Pre 1920x190
Temple Pre 1920x190
6 Nations 25

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Smiling H5 - 1400x 360

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Italy's Tuscany region approves assisted suicide law

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

King Charles and Queen Camilla to visit Italy and the Vatican in April

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rovagnati heir among three killed in Italy helicopter crash

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome unveils mural of Holocaust survivors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy police rescue newborn baby snatched from hospital

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Musk effigy hung upside down in Milan amid fascist salute row

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy court indicts 8 over fascist salutes and swastika at Rome funeral

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy marks anniversary of Costa Concordia disaster

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -