Ferrari fan in Italy cuts down tree for better view of race track

Ferrari fan, seeking a better view, takes matters into his own hands.

A Ferrari fan who cut down a tree to get a better view of Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc driving the new Formula 1 car at the Fiorano test track in Italy faces a fine of up to €600.

The man, wearing a red cowboy hat, stood on top of a ladder and used an electric saw to cut down a tree and other branches adjacent to the Ferrari-owned race track, as crowds cheered him on.

Viral video footage of the episode enabled police to identify the perpetrator who could also face charges of damage, an offence whuch carries a penalty of six months to three years in jail, according to the Corriere della Sera.

Dalla pazzia per la nuova Ferrari alla follia più totale il passo è breve: un tifoso ha pensato bene di segare alcuni alberi nell’intorno della pista di Fiorano per avere una visuale migliore sul tracciato.#F1 #Ferrari pic.twitter.com/YXXDLpBQhI — Simone Peluso (@simone_peluso_) February 19, 2025

The incident at the race track, near Maranello in Italy's northern Emilia-Romagna region, was condemned by local authorities in Fiorano Modenese as well as by environmentalists.

Hamilton and Leclerc were taking turns to race the team's new SF-2025 car as Ferrari seeks to clinch its first F1 championship in 17 years.