Waitresses needed for English Tea Rooms in Rome. Good English, some experience, keen on working. If interested please contact Chiara 339 7374141

Address Piazza di Spagna, 23, 00187 Roma RM, Italia

Piazza di Spagna, 23, 00187 Roma RM, Italia

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
