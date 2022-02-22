Tour Leader for Golf Cart tours in Rome

A local Tour Operator is looking for awesome Tour Leaders for our golf cart tours!

We are currently looking for people:

Who have a high level of English (Speaking another language is not a requirement, but it is a plus)

Who are great storytellers

Who have a positive outlook on life

Hard-working and passionate

Who love interacting with people from around the world.

Who are cheerful during tours

Enthusiastic about local history and culture

With a driving license B valid in Italy

To apply please send us your Resume to reservation@rollingrome.com

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
76516
