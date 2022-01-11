The Irish Embassy in Rome is hiring - Administrative Assistant - Temporary position

Administrative Assistant - Temporary position

The Embassy of Ireland to Italy is seeking a highly motivated, enthusiastic and hardworking person with excellent communication and interpersonal skills to fill a temporary vacancy as Administrative Assistant with immediate effect until June 2022. This is a full time position, subject to a three month probationary period.

The Job Description and Application Form for this position are available below. Completed Application Forms should be sent, together with a short covering letter, via email only to EmbassyRomeRecruitment@dfa.ie, with the subject line Administration Officer Vacancy.

Applications must be received before 12:00hrs (CET) on Wednesday 19 January 2022. Please note only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

