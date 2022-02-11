We’re hiring!
A new Temporary position is available as "Registered Nurse" at the American Embassy of Rome! V.A. No. Rome-2022-004 Please check announcement on https://it.usembassy.gov/embassy-consulates/jobs/
Temporary Registered Nurse
Via V. Veneto, 119/A
