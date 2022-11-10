St. Thomas’s International School in Viterbo is seeking a qualified English mother tongue lower Primary (Grades 1 -3) full-time homeroom teacher for the 2022/2023 school year.
We seek collaborative, enthusiastic and innovative teachers. IB PYP experience is beneficial.
Applications to Isaac Driver, Head Teacher, idriver.headteacher@stthomass.com with a personal educational philosophy statement, CV and details for two referees.
Seeking Primary Teacher in Viterbo - IMMEDIATE START
Via S. Giovanni Decollato, 1, 01100 Viterbo VT, Italy
