Classifieds Jobs vacant

RIS is seeking Temporary Elementary P.E. Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Temporary Elementary P.E. Teacher 

Rome International School is looking for a Physical Education teacher. This is a full-time temporary position, responsible for the instruction, progress, and discipline of all students in assigned Elementary P.E. classes and includes performing related duties as required. Successful candidates must be fluent in English. 

Rome International School is an IB World School, the only international school in Rome authorised to offer the IB Primary Years Programme and the IB Diploma Programme. The school is in a purpose-built campus in Via Guglielmo Pecori Giraldi, near Via della Camilluccia. The campus is set amongst three and half hectares and the campus has been purpose built to meet every teaching and learning requirement. 

Learn more at www.romeinternationalschool.it 

Applications should be sent to hr@romeinternationalschool.it and must include:

  • A personal statement
  • Full CV
  • Contact information of three referees, including one from your current employer

Please note that for this position, we can only consider applications from citizens of the European Union, or those who have already obtained the right to be employed in Italy.

