Seeking Early Childhood Educator for immediate start

St. Thomas's International School in Viterbo is seeking an experienced Early Childhood educator.

The ideal candidate will have to be fluent in English and have a super green pass.

If interested, please submit your CV and letter or presentation to administration@stthomass.com.

