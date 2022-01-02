Seeking Early Childhood Educator for immediate start
St. Thomas's International School in Viterbo is seeking an experienced Early Childhood educator.
The ideal candidate will have to be fluent in English and have a super green pass.
If interested, please submit your CV and letter or presentation to administration@stthomass.com.
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
The Eve 2021 Cheek to cheek fumando una cic sernicolimarco@gmail.com
English Teacher/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs I'm willing to do: •English Conversations/Teaching •Dog Walker and Sitter •Ready to wait on tables and love Dishwashing •I will also provide assistance in your household w...
PRESCHOOL MOTHER TONGUE ENGLISH TEACHER SPRING SEMESTER
Catholic school in EUR seeks experienced teacher to work with 3-year-old class 15 hours/week. Contact englishteaching20212022@gmail.com
Certified English Italian translations
Sworn and certified translations of documents from Italian to English and vice versa. For more info visit: https://damianolaviola.wixsite.com/certifieditalianengl