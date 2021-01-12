Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School
Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a Middle School Science Teacher for the 2021/2022 school year.
Applicants must be mother-tongue English speakers and have proven past teaching experience. Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders or teachers who have already obtained visas which enable them to be employed in Italy.
If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.
General Info
Address Via F. Tajani, 50, 00149 Rome, Italy
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com
View on Map
Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School
Via F. Tajani, 50, 00149 Rome, Italy
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English teacher, preferably mother tongue, for 9 year old, Saturday afternoon for 1-1/2 hours. Grottaferrata . Contact 3481182906. No What’s App
18 years in Rome, good experiences and references. Please contact for full o part-time live out jobs : 3337897981.
Available as English speaking babysitter also english kindergarten or teacher for kids
Native english speaker from India having experience as English kindergarten teacher looking for work opportunities, positions like english nursery teacher, english babysitter also...
Penthouse 400m2 renting in Aventino!
Via Aventina - We have an absolutely incredible penthouse renting just steps away from FAO! It is on the top two floors of a very elegant building with concierge service. It is a...