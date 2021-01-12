Science Teaching position at Ambrit International School

Ambrit International School in Rome is seeking a Middle School Science Teacher for the 2021/2022 school year.

Applicants must be mother-tongue English speakers and have proven past teaching experience. Due to difficulties in obtaining visas and employment documents, we can only consider applications from European Community citizens, dual passport holders or teachers who have already obtained visas which enable them to be employed in Italy.

If interested, send a letter of presentation and your CV to ambrit@ambrit-rome.com.