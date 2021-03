24/02/21

Carol Ann Mariotti (nee Ashton)

We are deeply saddened to say that our beautiful, unconventional, intelligent, opera loving, (Wagner in particular), "buona forchetta" and rebel mother, always at the forefront in breaking barriers of any kind, passed away a month ago to this day. Good musical deeds in her memory would be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Her loving daughters, Diana and Julia Mariotti, and families.