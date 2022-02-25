QUALIFIED MOTHER TONGUE/BILINGUAL ENGLISH LANGUAGE TEACHERS

Private English Language School urgently seeking qualified mother tongue/bilingual English teacher – central Rome and Casilina (Metro C) areas for Primary, Middle School and High school English language courses for part time/full time work - mornings and afternoons.

Please contact: segreteria@languageinaction.it

General Info

Email address segreteria@languageinaction.it

