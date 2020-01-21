Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for immediate start in scholastic year 2019/20
Private language school of English in Rome: Qualified mother tongue teachers needed for Cambridge lessons in state schools. Maths or Science degees are necessary for teaching maths in State high schools or middle schools. Teachers needed for Cambridge Primary, Secondary 1 and Secondary 2. CELTA or equivalent teaching certificate required. Celtyl is a plus. We are also looking for candidates with science majors. Competitive salary/contract and vast resource centre available for teachers. Contact didactics@inenglish.it.
Via Francesco Saverio Nitti, 00191 Roma RM, Italia