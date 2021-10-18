Operations and Legal Assistant in Rome

The Multinational Force and Observers, the independent international organization responsible for supervising the implementation of the security provisions of the Egypt-Israel Peace Treaty, seeks a an Operations and Legal Assistant responsible for conducting research, writing, and projects assigned by the MFO General Counsel, the Director of Policy, Plans and Operations (DPPO), and the Senior Operations Officer and Special Assistant to the DG (SOOSA) related to the full range of policy and legal issues arising in the context of MFO operations. The ideal candidate will also maintain and organize all files and records and will maintain the existing General Counsel and DPPO SharePoint sites on the MFO Portal.

The position is in Rome, Italy, in an international work community consisting of civilian personnel of numerous nationalities.

APPLICATION REQUIREMENTS

The successful candidate will:

• be a university graduate;

• have at least two years of experience in office/business environment;

• be proficient with the Microsoft Office Suite, including SharePoint;

• be an experienced user of business intelligent software;

• be fluent in written and spoken English;

• be an Italian national or be in possession of valid working papers suitable for full-time employment in Italy.

This is a two-year, fixed-term contract position.

Address Piazza Albania, 9

Piazza Albania, 9
