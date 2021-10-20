Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring
Graduate Policy Officer/Embassy of Ireland to Italy The Embassy of Ireland in Rome wishes to recruit a Graduate Policy Officer for a fixed-term appointment of one year from mid-January 2022.
Job Description: The successful candidate will work as part of a busy Embassy team and will report to the Deputy Head of Mission in the Embassy, under the overall direction of the Ambassador.
The day-to-day role, subject to the Embassy’s business needs, will be across some or all of the following areas:
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
John Cabot University, a regionally accredited American university in Rome, is seeking a candidate to fill the position of Degree Seeking (DS) Admissions Counselor. The DS Admissio...
English teaching looking for work
group and private lessons in person or streamed online (roma) I am from England and offer lessons in english groups or private lessons. I offer conversation lessons to interact an...
Since 1995, SAI Programs has been dedicated to providing students with an exceptional cultural and educational experience abroad in Italy. SAI in Rome is currently looking to fill...
Learn what happens during labour and delivery, what to know for successful breastfeeding and how to take care of your newborn. This series of six meetings will include information...