Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring

Graduate Policy Officer/Embassy of Ireland to Italy The Embassy of Ireland in Rome wishes to recruit a Graduate Policy Officer for a fixed-term appointment of one year from mid-January 2022.

Job Description: The successful candidate will work as part of a busy Embassy team and will report to the Deputy Head of Mission in the Embassy, under the overall direction of the Ambassador.

The day-to-day role, subject to the Embassy’s business needs, will be across some or all of the following areas: 

Please follow the link to the official form
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
75779
Previous article JCU DS Admissions Counselor

RELATED ARTICLES

Program Coordinator
Jobs vacant

Program Coordinator

Operations and Legal Assistant in Rome
Jobs vacant

Operations and Legal Assistant in Rome

English mother tongue or bilingual teacher
Jobs vacant

English mother tongue or bilingual teacher

JCU – Coordinator of the Dean of Academic Affairs’ Office
Jobs vacant

JCU – Coordinator of the Dean of Academic Affairs’ Office

Housing Coordinator Accent Rome Study Center
Jobs vacant

Housing Coordinator Accent Rome Study Center

English Teachers Needed
Jobs vacant

English Teachers Needed

English Mother tongue Teachers
Jobs vacant

English Mother tongue Teachers

Native English speaker babysitter needed
Jobs vacant

Native English speaker babysitter needed

Qualified teacher
Jobs vacant

Qualified teacher

Adjunct position for Geographic Information Systems for Food and Agriculture course
Jobs vacant

Adjunct position for Geographic Information Systems for Food and Agriculture course

Seeking Substitute Nurse
Jobs vacant

Seeking Substitute Nurse

TEACHING ASSISTANT POSITION AVAILABLE
Jobs vacant

TEACHING ASSISTANT POSITION AVAILABLE

Seeking Special Ed Teacher - Immediate start
Jobs vacant

Seeking Special Ed Teacher - Immediate start

Looking for a babysitter
Jobs vacant

Looking for a babysitter

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022
Jobs vacant

Qualified Mother tongue ESL English Teacher for scholastic year 2021/2022