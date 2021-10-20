Embassy of Ireland in Rome is hiring

Graduate Policy Officer/Embassy of Ireland to Italy The Embassy of Ireland in Rome wishes to recruit a Graduate Policy Officer for a fixed-term appointment of one year from mid-January 2022.

Job Description: The successful candidate will work as part of a busy Embassy team and will report to the Deputy Head of Mission in the Embassy, under the overall direction of the Ambassador.

The day-to-day role, subject to the Embassy’s business needs, will be across some or all of the following areas:

Please follow the link to the official form