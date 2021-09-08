Live-in English mother tongue nanny wanted

Looking to hire a energetic and caring full time live-in nanny speaking fluent english to look after two 18 month-old twin girls. The job would be based in Rome.

Previous experience with toddlers and EU driving license are preferred.

Contact: sara.schivo@hotmail.it.

sara.schivo@hotmail.it
