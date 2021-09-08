Live-in English mother tongue nanny wanted
Looking to hire a energetic and caring full time live-in nanny speaking fluent english to look after two 18 month-old twin girls. The job would be based in Rome.
Previous experience with toddlers and EU driving license are preferred.
Contact: sara.schivo@hotmail.it.
General Info
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Live-in English mother tongue nanny wanted
Looking to hire a energetic and caring full time live-in nanny speaking fluent english to look after two 18 month-old twin girls. The job would be based in Rome. Previous experien...
Bilingue : traduzioni e revisioni
Bilingue disponibile per lavori di traduzione e revisione di testi tecnici e letterari in inglese, italiano, francese e spagnolo. Consegna veloce anche festivi. Bilingual transl...
Marymount International School - Substitute Teacher
Marymount International School is seeking teachers for the Elementary School Substitution Roster. Immediate start date. Qualified native English speakers are asked to visit the S...
British owned pub seeks part time staff to work two nights a week. The ideal candidate must be ENGLISH MOTHERTONGUE with a good understanding of Italian, have had previous experien...