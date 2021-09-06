Looking for Math students

Currently, I have 5 students in total. I'm looking for more students to teach now as I will finish my master degree soon and have more time available.

I teach IB Math (SL/HL (AA & AI)), AP Math AB/BC, IGCSE, SAT MATH. I also teach physics for students until grade 10.

Can provide with many references and will offer a free trial lesson.

General Info

Price info 30
Email address ashwinijames105@gmail.com
