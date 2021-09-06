Looking for Math students

Currently, I have 5 students in total. I'm looking for more students to teach now as I will finish my master degree soon and have more time available.
I teach IB Math (SL/HL (AA & AI)), AP Math AB/BC, IGCSE, SAT MATH. I also teach physics for students until grade 10.
Can provide with many references and will offer a free trial lesson.
General Info
Price info 30
Email address ashwinijames105@gmail.com
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
English mother tongue gives lessons to children and adults cell 3398628737
Mother tongue English speakers wanted
Seeking mother tongue English speakers to teach adults and/or children online, days & evenings, full- or part-time. Flexible schedules. No experience required - training is provide...
Available to teach adults and children online or face to face cell 3381506620
UNIVERSITY EFL TEACHERS REQUIRED
Recruiting highly qualified and experienced EFL teachers for prestigious university courses in Rome from September 2021. Full and part-time employment opportunities available. Plea...